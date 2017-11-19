Drive-by shooting in Parkland sends 2 to hospital

Two people were injured Sunday morning during a drive-by shooting in Parkland, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The shooting took place at a bar on the 500 block of Garfield Street at 2:06 a.m., Troyer said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, he said.
A description of the suspect’s vehicle was not immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Never miss a local story.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments