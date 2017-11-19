Two people were injured Sunday morning during a drive-by shooting in Parkland, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Crime

Drive-by shooting in Parkland sends 2 to hospital

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 19, 2017 12:07 PM

Two people were injured Sunday morning during a drive-by shooting in Parkland, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer said.

The shooting took place at a bar on the 500 block of Garfield Street at 2:06 a.m., Troyer said. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, he said.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

