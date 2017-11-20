A University Place woman killed by her own vehicle in Tacoma has been identified

A woman hit and killed by her vehicle Sunday morning in Tacoma has been identified.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her Monday as 64-year-old Kathleen Troxell, of University Place.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened, but police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said they know the following:

Troxell was picking someone up about 9 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Narrows Drive when she was struck by her own vehicle. No one was driving the car at the time; it was rolling independently.

Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.