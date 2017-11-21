Crime

He might’ve swung the machete in a heated moment, he told cops who found it in his car

By Alexis Krell

November 21, 2017 08:00 AM

The bloody machete contradicted the man’s story, according to charging papers.

Pierce County prosecutors charged the 35-year-old with second-degree assault Monday, for allegedly attacking another man with the blade Sunday at a Pierce County apartment.

Court records give this account:

Several people, including the 35-year-old, showed up at the door of the apartment, shouting about having been sold a stolen phone.

The resident hadn’t seen the people before, and told them he didn’t know anything about the phone.

That’s when the 35-year-old swung the machete, which hit the resident’s hand.

When police caught up with the suspect, he said he hadn’t gone to the victim’s door. He said he’d been waiting around back.

Then investigators pointed out the bloody machete in his car.

“If I did strike him with a knife, I don’t remember it,” he allegedly said, adding it’s possible he swung it at somebody in the heat of the moment.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment, and was ordered held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

