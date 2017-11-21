Washington Corrections Center Sgt. Larry Reeves opens a cell block door during a 2011 tour of the Shelton facility.
Washington Corrections Center Sgt. Larry Reeves opens a cell block door during a 2011 tour of the Shelton facility. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo
Washington Corrections Center Sgt. Larry Reeves opens a cell block door during a 2011 tour of the Shelton facility. Steve Bloom Olympian file photo

Crime

Inmate death at Shelton prison investigated as apparent homicide

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 21, 2017 09:49 AM

A 57-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for child molestation at the Washington Corrections Center near Shelton died over the weekend, according to the state’s Department of Corrections.

In a news release, the department said Bryan Emmal died after “sustaining injuries in his two-person cell” shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Local law enforcement was investigating Emmal’s death as an apparent homicide. Department of Corrections officials planned to conduct a critical incident review.

Emmal was a medium-custody inmate at the Washington Corrections Center, which houses about 1,270 men in medium, close and maximum custody. Emmal began serving a life sentence Sept. 8 after he was convicted of first-degree child molestation in Thurston County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Emmal’s cellmate, Daniel Porter, 28, was being housed in the facility’s intensive management unit pending an investigation.

Porter was a medium-custody inmate who began serving a 15-month sentence Oct. 19 for first-degree burglary in Pierce County.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy

    David Henry Curry says he robbed a bank in Tacoma to fund his efforts to recover his daughter who had been abducted to Indonesia. He asked Judge Edmund Murphy for leniency in sentencing.

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 3:09

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy
Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:44

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee
Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton 1:31

Joshua Ellis arraigned in the killing of Wendi Traynor in Milton

View More Video