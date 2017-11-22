She moved to give her teenage son a better home. A month later, he was killed there.

More Videos 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody Pause 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 2:19 Pete Carroll: Russell Wilsons "huge impact," his decisions late in Seahawks' loss 1:40 Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 1:10 UW O-Line coach says Wattenberg is making progress 1:12 Petersen addresses media one last time before The Apple Cup 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 9:01 The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area Football Team 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting Three young people were sentenced Wednesday for the death of 15-year-old Chase McKee, who was the victim of a drive-by shooting March 3 in Lakewood. Three young people were sentenced Wednesday for the death of 15-year-old Chase McKee, who was the victim of a drive-by shooting March 3 in Lakewood. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com

Three young people were sentenced Wednesday for the death of 15-year-old Chase McKee, who was the victim of a drive-by shooting March 3 in Lakewood. Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com