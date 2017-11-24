More Videos

  • Several injuries reported after car crashes into a Federal Way house

    A car careened into a Federal Way home Friday morning leaving several people injured and a gaping hole in the side of the house, according to tweets by South King Fire and Rescue.

A car careened into a Federal Way home Friday morning leaving several people injured and a gaping hole in the side of the house, according to tweets by South King Fire and Rescue. Courtesy South King County Fire and Rescue
Courtesy South King County Fire and Rescue

Crime

Car crashes into Federal Way house. Resident wakes up with a car in her bed

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 24, 2017 07:22 AM

A car careened into a Federal Way home Friday morning leaving at least three people injured and a gaping hole in the side of the house, according to tweets by South King Fire and Rescue.

The incident took place near the intersection of SW 320th Street and 10th Place SW. Injuries were minor. A woman was in a bed where the car came to a stop, according to a fire department tweet.

Two women and a child were in the car and trying to flee a boyfriend, KING TV reported.

This is the second time a car has run into the family’s home, the station reported. About 10 years ago when they lived in a different house, a car hit the structure.

Fire department officials were not immediately available for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

View More Video