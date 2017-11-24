Car crashes into Federal Way house. Resident wakes up with a car in her bed

A car careened into a Federal Way home Friday morning leaving at least three people injured and a gaping hole in the side of the house, according to tweets by South King Fire and Rescue.
The incident took place near the intersection of SW 320th Street and 10th Place SW. Injuries were minor. A woman was in a bed where the car came to a stop, according to a fire department tweet.
Two women and a child were in the car and trying to flee a boyfriend, KING TV reported.
This is the second time a car has run into the family’s home, the station reported. About 10 years ago when they lived in a different house, a car hit the structure.
Fire department officials were not immediately available for comment.
SKFR @ Car into a house 32000 and 10th Pl SW. Three people with minor injuries at this point. The car was full of people and someone was in that bed. pic.twitter.com/FmT1KZeTAw— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) November 24, 2017
Working on getting the car out of the house safely. pic.twitter.com/As4N1ZbS51— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) November 24, 2017
Doing the best we can to repair and seal up the house. pic.twitter.com/nTPPRPzOS0— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) November 24, 2017
