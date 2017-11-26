1 in jail, 2 in hospital after flipping car on I-5
1 in jail, 2 in hospital after flipping car on I-5 Staff file Wichita Eagle
1 in jail, 2 in hospital after flipping car on I-5 Staff file Wichita Eagle

Crime

1 in jail, 2 in hospital after flipping car on I-5

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 26, 2017 09:41 AM

Two people were hospitalized and another was booked into Pierce County Jail on Sunday morning after driving off of Interstate 5 and flipping the car they were in, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.

All three people are 21 and police say drugs or alcohol were likely involved.

The 2010 red Ford Mustang was traveling south on Interstate 5’s 56th Street exit at about 2 a.m. when it left the road. The car came to a stop upside down in a ditch.

The passengers — a woman from Surprise, Arizona, and a man from Tacoma — were injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital. The man was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver — a Tacoma resident — was booked into jail. The car was impounded.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

    Three young people were sentenced Wednesday for the death of 15-year-old Chase McKee, who was the victim of a drive-by shooting March 3 in Lakewood.

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting
He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 3:09

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy
Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:44

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

View More Video