1 in jail, 2 in hospital after flipping car on I-5

Two people were hospitalized and another was booked into Pierce County Jail on Sunday morning after driving off of Interstate 5 and flipping the car they were in, according to a statement released by the Washington State Patrol.
All three people are 21 and police say drugs or alcohol were likely involved.
The 2010 red Ford Mustang was traveling south on Interstate 5’s 56th Street exit at about 2 a.m. when it left the road. The car came to a stop upside down in a ditch.
The passengers — a woman from Surprise, Arizona, and a man from Tacoma — were injured and taken to Tacoma General Hospital. The man was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver — a Tacoma resident — was booked into jail. The car was impounded.
The incident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
