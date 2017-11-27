A 31-year-old man on Friday was arrested on suspicion of felony voyeurism after he was allegedly caught videotaping a mother and her 12-year-old daughter while they were trying on clothes at Forever 21.
Crime

Man, 31, arrested for voyeurism after incident at Forever 21

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 27, 2017 09:17 AM

A 31-year-old man on Friday was arrested on suspicion of felony voyeurism after he was allegedly taking a video of a mother and her 12-year-old daughter while they were trying on clothes, according to Olympia police.

The incident took place at Forever 21, a store at Capital Mall in west Olympia.

The man agreed to a search of his cellphone and police discovered more than 80 videos of women changing in dressing rooms, Lt. Sam Costello said Monday. Costello said the case has been forwarded to detectives.

Check back for updates to this story.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

