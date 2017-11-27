The naked, drunken man having sex while driving? He’s clothed and in court

Remember the one about the drunken, naked man who got busy in the driver’s seat before crashing into a tree and injuring himself and his lady friend?

That wasn’t his first go-round.

Michael Tonkin, 22, has three prior DUI convictions, according to court records.

His license is still suspended and he shouldn’t have been driving without an ignition interlock device, Pierce County prosecutors say.

But it appears he was.

Tonkin made national headlines Nov. 22 after his tryst behind the wheel with a 23-year-old woman.

Troopers said Tonkin was traveling south on Mountain Highway East near La Grande when he missed a curve and continued straight into a tree.

Tonkin leaped naked from the vehicle and was running around after the collision, witnesses reported.

Troopers found a 3-month-old baby unrestrained in the backseat of the Ford Taurus. The baby was not injured.

Tonkin fractured his right wrist. The woman fractured her pelvis.

Beer bottles and a bottle of hard alcohol were found on the floorboard of the driver’s seat, records show.

Tonkin allegedly admitted to drinking four beers prior to driving.

On Monday, prosecutors charged him with vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, first-degree driving on a suspended license and failure to have ignition interlock.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.