He challenged police to ‘find him.’ Two years later, they had the suspected robber in handcuffs

While he was on the run for two years, Antonio Newsome called 911 twice.
Once was to ask Pierce County sheriff’s detectives why he was wanted for armed robbery. The other was to refuse to turn himself in and say “law enforcement would have to find him first,” court documents show.
Well, they did just that.
Newsome, 28, was arrested Nov. 22 after nearly two years of being wanted for holding up a Tacoma gas station and trying to rob a neighboring coffee stand.
He’s now being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty Monday to four counts of first-degree robbery and one count of attempted first-degree robbery.
Prosecutors contend Newsome first tried to rob the Green Bean coffee stand in the 8200 block of South Hosmer Street on Dec. 23, 2015.
When the barista was unable to get the cash register drawer open, Newsome allegedly walked across the parking lot and held up a convenience store.
Although authorities said Newsome used a gun in both incidents, no one was injured.
Detectives obtained video surveillance from both businesses and put together a wanted flyer for Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers.
Tipsters whispered Newsome’s name to detectives, who went to visit his parents and show them the robber’s photograph.
“’Sure as (expletive) it was my boy Tony,’” Newsome’s dad allegedly told detectives.
His father claimed Newsome’s friends suggested he watch the TV news to see his son robbing a store, and said Newsome later admitted to both crimes when confronted.
Detectives believed Newsome left the state and were unable to find him.
On Sept. 21, they noticed similarities between Newsome’s alleged crimes and a robbery at a coffee shop on Pacific Avenue.
In that case, a man with a gun robbed the business and stole money and wedding rings from two employees.
After discovering that Newsome was back in Pierce County, detectives eventually found him and took him into custody.
They showed him the surveillance photos and Crimestoppers photo, but Newsome denied it was him pictured.
He claimed the man in the photos had bigger lips and a flatter nose and accused the deputies of being racist.
