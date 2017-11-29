A man stole a saddle from a Spanaway store on Nov. 10 and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help identifying the suspect.
Crime

Have you seen this guy or the horse he rode in on?

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 29, 2017 10:50 AM

A man stole a saddle from a Spanaway store on Nov. 10 and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help identifying the suspect.

The department posted images on Facebook on Monday and asked, “Anyone recognize this guy?”

The image shows a man dressed in all blue other than a white Kansas City Royals baseball cap, carrying a leather saddle. The saddle, stolen from Spanaway’s K&S Saddlery is valued at approximately $3,000-4,000, according to the department’s statement.

Those with information about the suspect are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 800-222-8477.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

