    Auburn police shot a man who led them on a chase through the city in a stolen vehicle, a department spokesman said.

Crime

Auburn police shoot man who pointed gun at detective, official says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 29, 2017 02:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Auburn police shot a man who led them on a chase through the city in a stolen vehicle, a department spokesman said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Auburn Way North, Commander Mark Caillier said. No officers were injured.

According to an Auburn police statement:

Two Auburn detectives tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported as stolen as it went northbound on Auburn Way South, but the car sped off.

The officers tried to spin the vehicle out but were not able to do so, so they were ordered to stop the chase.

Two blocks later, the detectives came across the vehicle wrecked along the curb.

Officers responding to the scene of the crash saw the man pointing a handgun at drivers and pedestrians.

One of the detectives chased the man, who then pointed his gun at the detective.

The detective fired twice, hitting the man, who is in his 20s. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

The detective has been placed on administrative leave, and the multi-jurisdiction Valley Investigations Team is investigating the shooting.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

