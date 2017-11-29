He robbed cellphone stores throughout Pierce County. Now he’s been sentenced.

A man responsible for six robberies of Pierce County cellphone stores earlier this year has been sentenced.
Jason Tovio Tau, 33, pleaded guilty this month to six counts of second-degree robbery as part of negotiations with prosecutors.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Grant Blinn gave Tau a mid-range sentence of six years, two months behind bars.
The robberies happened from Feb. 18 to March 27, in Tacoma, South Hill and Spanaway. Tau told investigators he’d been armed with a broken BB gun during the hold-ups, according to charging papers.
In one instance, detectives said he told people in the store to get on the floor, and then took more than $1,200 from the register.
Surveillance video led investigators to Tau, who court records show has no prior convictions, and cooperated with police.
