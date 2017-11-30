Crime

He raped a 14-year-old he met walking in Tacoma. Now he’s been sentenced

By Alexis Krell

akrell@thenewstribune.com

November 30, 2017 05:14 PM

A 24-year-old man who raped a teenage girl he saw walking down a Tacoma street has been sentenced.

Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend on Tuesday sentenced Martine Arkeem Smith to six years, eight months in prison.

Smith started talking to the 14-year-old girl as she was walking on Portland Avenue on Feb. 7, 2015.

He tried to get her to come home with him, including by threatening her, and saying he’d just gotten out of prison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Then, near East 72nd Street, he grabbed her arm, took her to a shed, sexually assaulted her and left, according to charging papers.

The girl went home, told a foster parent what had happened and police investigated.

Court records say Smith was homeless at the time.

He pleaded guilty last month as part of negotiations with prosecutors — to third-degree child rape, indecent liberties and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

    A doorbell camera shows a thief stealing a package from the porch of a Puyallup home on 66th Avenue East on Nov. 9. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping to catch the man who they compared to the legendary Dr. Seuss character in a Facebook post.

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:27

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?
Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting
He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 3:09

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy

View More Video