He raped a 14-year-old he met walking in Tacoma. Now he’s been sentenced

A 24-year-old man who raped a teenage girl he saw walking down a Tacoma street has been sentenced.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend on Tuesday sentenced Martine Arkeem Smith to six years, eight months in prison.
Smith started talking to the 14-year-old girl as she was walking on Portland Avenue on Feb. 7, 2015.
He tried to get her to come home with him, including by threatening her, and saying he’d just gotten out of prison.
Then, near East 72nd Street, he grabbed her arm, took her to a shed, sexually assaulted her and left, according to charging papers.
The girl went home, told a foster parent what had happened and police investigated.
Court records say Smith was homeless at the time.
He pleaded guilty last month as part of negotiations with prosecutors — to third-degree child rape, indecent liberties and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
