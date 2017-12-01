Crime

No soup for you! Suspected burglar caught making dinner in Gig Harbor house

By Stacia Glenn

December 01, 2017 01:10 PM

The burglar was just sitting down to dinner when the Gig Harbor man who lived there returned home from work.

The 32-year-old abandoned his bowl of chicken soup and bottle of Canadian whiskey on the kitchen counter and made a mad dash for the garage, where he hid inside a classic car.

First the homeowner noticed all the lights on inside his house on Goldman Drive NW. When he went inside, he found someone had rummaged through his stuff. Then he smelled exhaust coming from the garage.

After spotting the suspected the burglar, the homeowner asked who he was.

“Who the hell are you?” the suspected burglar allegedly replied.

Then he took off running, fleeing down the street while the homeowner called 911.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded with K-9 Zepp, who managed to find the suspected burglar in a nearby wooded area within seven minutes.

He was lying on top of a handgun stolen from the Gig Harbor home, the department said.

The suspected burglar claimed he was “just sleeping there” and was high on methamphetamine.

Deputies said they found a bag of meth and pipe on him. His jacket and backpack were discovered inside the classic car in the victim’s garage. A sliding glass door had been pried open and a handgun was missing.

Prosecutors this week charged the man with first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $75,000 bail.

