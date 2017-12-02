The high-speed pursuit went from Tenino to Parkland. It ended with a car in a ditch

A man in a stolen car Saturday led police on a high-speed pursuit that started in Tenino and ended near Parkland.
The chase started about 10 a.m. when a Tenino police officer spotted a stolen Honda on state Route 507.
When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver took off, prompting police and Thurston County sheriff’s deputies to follow him.
Troopers and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies took over the pursuit once he crossed county lines.
Deputies were able to throw spikes on the road, which caused the driver to lose control of the car and crash into a ditch. He then fled on foot.
A trooper was able to quickly take the man into custody. The 35-year-old is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail.
No one was seriously injured in the pursuit.
This is a developing post. More information will be posted when it becomes available.
Stacia Glenn
