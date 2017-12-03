Crime

Man fatally shot in Kent, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

December 03, 2017

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A man was fatally shot early Sunday in Kent, according to police there.

Kent police responded to a report of shots fired about 1:50 a.m. in the 25100 block of 74th Avenue South and found the victim unresponsive, spokesman Jarod Kasner wrote in a news release.

The 25-year-old was unable to be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary reports indicate that this was not a random incident and the male was targeted,” Kasner wrote. “The motive may be linked to the victim’s association to criminal activity.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

