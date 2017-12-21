Suspected car prowlers had kids in the back seat when they hit a Lakewood police vehicle

Two men had children in their car when they hit a police vehicle while attempting to flee arrest on Thursday afternoon, said Lakewood Police Lt. Andy Gildenhaus.
Police were seeking the men for car prowling when they found them allegedly attempting to use a stolen credit card, Gildenhaus said. He said he could not yet confirm where the card was being used.
While police arrested one of the men, the other fled in a car with heavily tinted windows. He clipped the officer’s unmarked vehicle before crashing into a retaining wall and then fleeing on foot. When checking the car, officers noticed two children inside.
Police chased down the second man, who was also arrested. Police were attempting to locate family members for the children.
Nobody was injured during the incident, Gildenhaus said.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
