Brawl-turned-stabbing outside Key Peninsula liquor store had to do with a truck, charges say

A stabbing outside a Key Peninsula liquor store had to do with a poorly parked truck, or a possible car prowl, depending on whom you ask.
Prosecutors charged a 29-year-old man Tuesday with first-degree assault for the attack.
He pleaded not guilty at arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court and was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account of what happened:
Never miss a local story.
The 29-year-old’s stepfather picked him up, and they went to the liquor store Dec. 20 near 92nd Street KPN and Key Peninsula Highway North.
A truck was blocking the parking lot, and the stepfather reached inside to turn it off, as the owner came out of the store with beer.
The stepfather made a comment about the parking job, and the other man yelled and chest bumped him a few times.
Eventually the stepfather punched the other man in the mouth, and the other man grabbed the stepfather’s glasses.
That’s when the stepdad called for the stepson to help, and the stepson ran up and stabbed the truck driver until a bystander intervened.
At the hospital, the victim told a detective that he had come out of the store to find both the stepfather and the stepson inside his truck and that he thought they were stealing something inside.
He confronted them and thought there would be a fistfight.
For about 30 seconds, there was. At one point the victim reached into a tool box, as a scare tactic, he said.
But as the men exchanged blows, the stepson pulled the knife.
“I felt something. But I just kept on punchin’,” he told the detective. “... I knew somethin’ was goin’ on when I felt a bunch of heat run down my side.”
That’s when he asked someone to call 911, and sheriff’s deputies arrived.
They later found the stepson at his home and arrested him.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments