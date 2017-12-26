Crime

Police seek information in fatal assault of Port Angeles man at Kent hotel

By Paige Cornwell

The Seattle Times

December 26, 2017 07:00 PM

December 26, 2017

Kent police are seeking information related to the Dec. 15 fatal assault of a Port Angeles man at a Kent hotel.

Christopher Ochs, 36, was assaulted in the common area of the Hawthorne Suites Hotel, according to the Kent Police Department. He died at Harborview Medical Center Dec. 21, six days after the incident.

The people involved in the assault were seen fleeing the hotel toward a neighboring Shell gas station in the 6300 block of South 121th Street, police said. Investigators believe Ochs may have known the attackers and that the incident wasn’t random.

Anyone who may have witnessed the events at the hotel or gas station is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the Kent police tip line: 253-856-5808.

