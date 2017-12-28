Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy
Karly Ann Parker pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment for the Aug. 6 head-on crash. Her friend and passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor, died at St. Joseph Medical Center several days after the wreck.
Peter Haleyphaley@thenewstribune.com
