More Videos

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents 1:40

Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents

Pause
Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 0:28

Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center

Get an early peek at the new Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor 2:14

Get an early peek at the new Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor

Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. 4:17

Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens.

Highlights as Yusief Lillie, Brandon Kaylor bring Bonney Lake No. 1 wrestling titles 2:09

Highlights as Yusief Lillie, Brandon Kaylor bring Bonney Lake No. 1 wrestling titles

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released 1:56

911 calls made after Amtrak derailment released

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense 2:09

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 1:51

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

  • Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy

    Karly Ann Parker pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment for the Aug. 6 head-on crash. Her friend and passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor, died at St. Joseph Medical Center several days after the wreck.

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy

Karly Ann Parker pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment for the Aug. 6 head-on crash. Her friend and passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor, died at St. Joseph Medical Center several days after the wreck.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
What happens during a school lockdown?

Local

What happens during a school lockdown?

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

Crime

Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

A doorbell camera shows a thief stealing a package from the porch of a Puyallup home on 66th Avenue East on Nov. 9. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are hoping to catch the man who they compared to the legendary Dr. Seuss character in a Facebook post.

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

Crime

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

Tacome police canvas a Hilltop neighborhood near the intersection of South 19th Street and South Sprague Avenue for a 33-year-old man who escaped from police Wednesday afternoon while being transported from a hearing in Lakewood to Pierce County Jail. He was later apprehended.

Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed

Crime

Jaywalking pedestrian risks crossing through traffic, gets nailed

Video from a City of Bellevue traffic camera shows a man getting into a three-point-stance, then attempt to cross an intersection while vehicles had a green light Wednesday. He ran into the side of a passing Tesla SUV, causing damage to the care while getting knocked off his feet. He then ran away.

No room at the Thurston County jail

Crime

No room at the Thurston County jail

A needed expansion at the Thurston County's Accountability & Restitution Center will add 120 beds to an overcrowded - and often inappropriately housed - jail population.