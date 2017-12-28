Thieves pilfer appliances from new Habitat for Humanity home

Just weeks before move-in day, a worker made a gut-punching discovery at a Habitat for Humanity home in Pacific.
Someone ripped off the window screen, broke into the home and made off with a brand-new washer and dryer unit.
It happened the day after Christmas.
“That was discouraging someone would do that around the holidays and impact our veteran family so that saddened us all,” said Gail Luxenberg, the CEO of Habitat Seattle King County.
The nonprofit housing group helps families in need help attain the American dream, and these homes in Pacific are part of their veterans’ build.
“This is a very special community for us,” Luxenberg added. “We build all over King County, and this community is dedicated to veterans.”
The family that is slated to move in is a single mother and her two children. News of this crime is a little more personal because, like other habitat homes, this family has put in 250 hours of sweat equity, building this home from the ground up.
“It hurts when you hear the news,” Luxenberg explained. “Our family puts in their sweat equity. They worked long and hard to get into home. They hold a mortgage. They have a lot invested in this.”
Unfortunately, the camera at the window doesn’t work.
And it clearly didn’t deter the thieves.
While police do their job trying to catch the criminals, Luxenberg says she is as determined as ever.
“The flip side is we are all going to work hard and come together, replace what was taken and make sure our family is whole when they move in,” Luxenberg said.
Habitat will use donations to buy a new washer and dryer – at no cost to the family.
If you’re interested in helping, you can go online to their website a habitatskc.org or call 206-292-5240.
