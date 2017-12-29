Crime

Recognize this man when he’s not wearing a black plastic mask? Deputies say he’s a robber

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

December 29, 2017 02:39 PM

The robber threatened a clerk with a knife while stealing a carton of cigarettes from a South Hill convenience store last month, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The holdup happened about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Express Grocery near 94th Avenue East and 160th Street East.

Deputies said a man in a black plastic mask walked into the store and the clerk immediately told him to take the mask off.

After doing so, the robber allegedly walked behind the counter and grabbed a carton of cigarettes. He threatened the clerk when the clerk tried to stop him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Witnesses said the robber ran east on 160th Street East.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy

    Karly Ann Parker pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless endangerment for the Aug. 6 head-on crash. Her friend and passenger, 19-year-old Kaitlin Taylor, died at St. Joseph Medical Center several days after the wreck.

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy 1:14

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy
Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center 0:28

Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center
What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

View More Video