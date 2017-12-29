Recognize this man when he’s not wearing a black plastic mask? Deputies say he’s a robber

The robber threatened a clerk with a knife while stealing a carton of cigarettes from a South Hill convenience store last month, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The holdup happened about 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Express Grocery near 94th Avenue East and 160th Street East.
Deputies said a man in a black plastic mask walked into the store and the clerk immediately told him to take the mask off.
After doing so, the robber allegedly walked behind the counter and grabbed a carton of cigarettes. He threatened the clerk when the clerk tried to stop him.
Never miss a local story.
Nobody was injured during the robbery.
Witnesses said the robber ran east on 160th Street East.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments