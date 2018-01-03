Argument escalates into fatal shooting, police say

A man was fatally shot in Kent on Wednesday morning after an argument, according to police.
The shooting happened about 9 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast 212th Street and 64th Avenue South, police spokesman Jarod Kasner wrote in a news release.
Officers arrived to find the 48-year-old victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medics and officers attempted to revive the Auburn resident, but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The shooting followed an argument between the victim and a 22-year-old Auburn man he knew, Kasner wrote. The 22-year-old fled the scene but was arrested nearby.
No other suspects are believed to be involved in the shooting, Kasner wrote. the investigation is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
