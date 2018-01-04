As rain fell on a toddler, passersby saw her mom passed out drunk on ground, deputies say

A woman passed out drunk on the ground of a parking lot, leaving her 2-year-old daughter unattended in a stroller a few feet away, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Prosecutors have now charged the 31-year-old mother with second-degree criminal mistreatment.
A passerby called 911 on Nov. 14 to report seeing a woman lying on the ground in the rain with the little girl nearby.
Deputies responded and woke up the woman, who they said smelled like alcohol.
She was taken to a hospital. The toddler was taken by Child Protective Services.
It was windy, rainy and 49 degrees when deputies found the child with no shoes and a diaper in need of changing, according to charging papers.
She had cold hands but no serious injuries.
The mother is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17.
