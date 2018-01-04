Body found in trunk of impounded car, deputies say

A Lakewood wrecking yard that had towed a car on Wednesday found a body in the trunk Thursday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
The body is believed to be that of a 49-year-old Roy man, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said Thursday night. Pierce County medical examiners are working to confirm the man’s identity.
The car, a silver Saturn sedan, was towed from the area of South Sheridan Avenue and South 96th Street in Tacoma on Wednesday, Troyer said.
The body was found about 3:45 p.m. Thursday inside the trunk of the car at Tacoma Towing’s wrecking yard on 39th Avenue Southwest, Troyer said.
Lakewood police and Tacoma police are assisting the Sheriff’s Department in their ongoing investigation.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
