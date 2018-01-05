Store clerk shot while trying to break up fight, Tacoma police say

More Videos 0:18 Scene of fatal shooting in Kent Pause 1:55 Around the world in a tiny car 3:33 Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 10:31 Saving our trees - protecting Washington from gypsy moths 0:20 Deadly Federal Way racing wreck closes Pacific Highway 0:51 Kennedy Catholic QB Sam Huard is the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:22 Goodwill's online offerings include anything and everything Video Link copy Embed Code copy

1 shot in Tacoma on Pacific Avenue, police say One person was shot Friday afternoon in Tacoma’s South End, according to Tacoma police. One person was shot Friday afternoon in Tacoma’s South End, according to Tacoma police. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

