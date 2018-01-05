More Videos

  • 1 shot in Tacoma on Pacific Avenue, police say

    One person was shot Friday afternoon in Tacoma’s South End, according to Tacoma police.

One person was shot Friday afternoon in Tacoma’s South End, according to Tacoma police. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Crime

Store clerk shot while trying to break up fight, Tacoma police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

January 05, 2018 02:19 PM

UPDATED 18 MINUTES AGO

A convenience store worker in Tacoma’s South End was shot early Friday afternoon while trying to break up a fight in the parking lot, according to Tacoma police.

Officers were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the 8200 block of Pacific Avenue, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The 49-year-old employee was shot once in the leg and taken to an area hospital for treatment, Cool said. The wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

“The employee stepped out of the store to break up the confrontation just as they started shooting and he got shot accidentally,” Cool said.

The 15-year-old gunman fled on foot and was arrested nearby, Cool said. The two other people involved in the shooting fled in a vehicle.

“It’s not too far-fetched to think this one’s solvable,” Cool said. “We had a bunch of witnesses, and there’s probably a bunch of good surveillance video.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

