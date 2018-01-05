Store clerk shot while trying to break up fight, Tacoma police say

A convenience store worker in Tacoma’s South End was shot early Friday afternoon while trying to break up a fight in the parking lot, according to Tacoma police.
Officers were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the 8200 block of Pacific Avenue, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The 49-year-old employee was shot once in the leg and taken to an area hospital for treatment, Cool said. The wound is not believed to be life-threatening.
“The employee stepped out of the store to break up the confrontation just as they started shooting and he got shot accidentally,” Cool said.
Never miss a local story.
The 15-year-old gunman fled on foot and was arrested nearby, Cool said. The two other people involved in the shooting fled in a vehicle.
“It’s not too far-fetched to think this one’s solvable,” Cool said. “We had a bunch of witnesses, and there’s probably a bunch of good surveillance video.”
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments