    A fatal street racing crash has closed Pacific Highway South in Federal Way on Friday afternoon, police there say.

Crime

Reckless driver killed, 2 small children critically hurt in crash, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

January 05, 2018 02:36 PM

A reckless driver was killed and his two small children were critically injured in a wreck Friday afternoon on Pacific Highway South, Federal Way police say.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Pacific Highway near South Dash Point Road, police spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said.

A white sedan was going southbound recklessly on the highway before losing control and crossing the center line, she said. The car was then T-boned by a red truck.

The man driving the car was killed, his toddler and infant children were critically injured and his wife suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Schrock said.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

The road is closed between South Dash Point Road and South 304th Street, police say. It is expected to remain close as investigators continue their work.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

