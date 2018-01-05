She blew up the car of someone she thought was a snitch. Now she’s off to federal prison

A Tacoma woman who blew up the car of someone she said ratted her out to police for dealing drugs will serve five years in federal prison.
Kenni Jo Bennett, 41, was sentenced Friday for one count of unlawful possession of an explosive device in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. She pleaded guilty to the crime in October.
Bennett used a bomb to blow up the trunk of the person’s Kia Forte sedan outside a home in the 9000 block of D Street early Oct. 13, 2016. Several children were in the home.
She thought the person who owned the car was working as an informant, telling police about her drug dealing.
Bennett was originally charged in Pierce County Superior Court, but the case was moved to U.S. District Court after Bennett attempted to intimidate witnesses and erase text messages.
During the sentencing hearing, District Judge Ronald Leighton described Bennett as a “renegade.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
