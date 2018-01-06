He handed the bank teller a note that said he had a weapon. He left with a bag of money

A 51-year-old Kenmore man was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly robbing a bank, according to a statement released by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 12:30 p.m., the man reportedly handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Key Bank on the 7800 Block of NE Bothell Way. The note also indicated that he had weapon. The teller gave the man a bag containing an undisclosed amount of money.
The man was apprehended about 30 minutes later when he was located in Lake Forest Park with the bag of money by Kenmore and Shoreline police, according to a statement released by the King County Sheriff’s Office. He was identified by bank employees. The man was booked into King County Jail.
Deputies will work with the FBI to determine if the man is responsible for other bank robberies, according to sheriff’s department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497
