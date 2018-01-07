Crime

Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

January 07, 2018 07:00 AM

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Travis Callison

travis callison
Travis Callison

Age: 30.

Description: 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 8600 block of Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in King County in 2002 of first-degree child molestation for sexually assaulting two girls, ages 10 and 7, to whom he was not related.

Sex offender treatment: Participated in a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Contact Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Johnson at 253-591-5989.

Curtis Pouncy

curtis pouncy
Curtis Pouncy

Age: 51.

Description: 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in King County in 1983 of first-degree rape and second-degree rape after sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman while having a knife on his person and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he had just met.

Sex offender treatment: Participated in a sex offender treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island.

For more information: Contact Tacoma police Det. Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869 or Det. Paula Johnson at 253-591-5989.

Kenny Ocker

