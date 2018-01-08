Deputy had sex with female prison inmate. Now he’ll do jail time for it

A former Pierce County corrections deputy was sentenced to nine months in jail Monday after pleading guilty to a charge of sexual misconduct.
James Pardes was given the mid-range sentence by Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend.
Pardes pled guilty Monday to first-degree custodial sexual misconduct for having sex with an inmate at the Washington Corrections Center for Women in Purdy in July, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.
He was issued a no-contact order pertaining to the woman and will have to register as a sex offender.
Never miss a local story.
Pardes was arrested in August after admitting to the allegations. He initially denied them and later changed his account multiple times.
Eventually, Pardes admitted to having sex with the inmate in one of the multipurpose rooms at the prison because “he wanted to feel special,” records show.
Investigators believe it happened twice.
It is a felony in Washington state for corrections deputies to have sex with inmates who are “under correctional supervision and the perpetrator is an employee or contract personnel of a correctional agency.”
When detectives spoke with the inmate at the Pierce County Jail, she “told investigators the defendant had been making inappropriate statements to her and having physical contact with her,” prosecutors wrote in charging papers.
She allegedly was afraid to talk about the incident for fear of getting in trouble or having her sentence extended, but said the encounters were consensual and that Pardes often flirted with female inmates.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments