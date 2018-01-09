Landscaper threw an ax at his boss and set fire to a dump truck, deputies say

A man allegedly on drugs set fire to one of his employer’s dump trucks in Sumner and took an ax to three others, records show.
A father-son duo who own a landscaping business in Sumner were called to their property in the 7100 block of 166th Avenue East on Saturday night when they heard a dump truck was on fire.
“They arrived to find the defendant there with an axe and a machete, threatening to kill them,” according to charging papers.
The man accused his bosses of kidnapping his mother, something detectives say wasn’t true.
Never miss a local story.
At one point during the confrontation, the defendant allegedly threw an ax at the younger employer.
Deputies were called and had to use a taser to gain control of the defendant.
Damages included a burned cab and engine compartment on a 2006 Chevrolet dump truck, as well as shattered windshields and windows and ax marks to the hoods of three other trucks.
There is an estimated $54,600 in damages to all four trucks, records show.
He pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree assault, second-degree arson, felony harassment and three counts of malicious mischief. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments