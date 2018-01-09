Crime

Landscaper threw an ax at his boss and set fire to a dump truck, deputies say

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 09, 2018 10:38 AM

A man allegedly on drugs set fire to one of his employer’s dump trucks in Sumner and took an ax to three others, records show.

A father-son duo who own a landscaping business in Sumner were called to their property in the 7100 block of 166th Avenue East on Saturday night when they heard a dump truck was on fire.

“They arrived to find the defendant there with an axe and a machete, threatening to kill them,” according to charging papers.

The man accused his bosses of kidnapping his mother, something detectives say wasn’t true.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At one point during the confrontation, the defendant allegedly threw an ax at the younger employer.

Deputies were called and had to use a taser to gain control of the defendant.

Damages included a burned cab and engine compartment on a 2006 Chevrolet dump truck, as well as shattered windshields and windows and ax marks to the hoods of three other trucks.

There is an estimated $54,600 in damages to all four trucks, records show.

He pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree assault, second-degree arson, felony harassment and three counts of malicious mischief. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

    The aftermath of a scene in the 400 block of South 59th Street in Tacoma where an armed man was fatally shot by multiple officers outside burning home.

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:32

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home
Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent
Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy 1:14

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy

View More Video