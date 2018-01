More Videos

1:29 Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

3:35 Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference

1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance

0:32 Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

0:18 Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

1:14 Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy

0:28 Two teens shot behind King County Aquatic Center

1:32 What happens during a school lockdown?

0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief?

2:35 Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy