He killed a homeless man after getting out of Western State. Now he’s been sentenced.

Homeless man found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested A 41-year-old homeless man was found dead on Sept. 15, 2016, in the 10600 block of Pacific Avenue South in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrested a suspect inside a nearby fast food restaurant. A 41-year-old homeless man was found dead on Sept. 15, 2016, in the 10600 block of Pacific Avenue South in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrested a suspect inside a nearby fast food restaurant. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

