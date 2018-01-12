Rapist who ‘terrorized the Tacoma area’ is sentenced after DNA linked him to the crimes

More Videos 1:29 Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend' Pause 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 0:18 Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car 0:43 Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 0:32 Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 3:35 Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference 0:43 Homeless man was found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:46 Solemn procession takes fallen deputy's body to funeral home 1:40 Milton apartment fire displaces senior residents Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003 Andre Taylor, 43, was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court for raping two women in 2003. DNA evidence linked him to the crimes. Andre Taylor, 43, was sentenced Friday in Pierce County Superior Court for raping two women in 2003. DNA evidence linked him to the crimes. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com

