2 in hospital after DUI wreck in Spanaway

Two people were injured and transported to a hospital on Saturday morning after a wreck in Spanaway involving a driver under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 56-year-old Spanaway man was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Blazer south on state Route 7 near 208th Street East when he hit a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe that was blocking two lanes at the scene of a collision, the WSP report states. The driver of the Blazer and a passenger in the Tahoe — a 21-year-old man from Renton — were injured and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. Both vehicles were impounded. Both injured men were wearing seatbelts.
The road was blocked for three hours. The incident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
