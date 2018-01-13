Crime

Motorcyclist hits pedestrian in Parkland. Both hospitalized

By Craig Hill

January 13, 2018 08:40 AM

Two men were hospitalized Saturday morning after a motorcyclist struck a pedestrian in Parkland, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

A 26-year-old Spanaway man was driving south on state Route 7 after 2:30 a.m. when he struck the pedestrian, who was in the intersection at 112th Street South. The motorcycle came to rest in the northbound lanes of Route 7. Both the driver and the pedestrian — a 48-year-old man from Eatonville — were transported to Puyallup’s Good Samaritan Hospital. Drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident, according to the WSP.

The road was blocked for two hours. The incident remains under investigation and the motorcyclist could face charges of vehicular assault, according to the WSP report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

