Man who shot at Puyallup police identified

More Videos 1:31 Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead Pause 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 0:43 Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 0:42 Wilson HS girls basketball coach Michelle Birge talks about success of her 'Assist For Life' tournament 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:24 Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford 1:54 State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 0:56 Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com