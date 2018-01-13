Man who shot at Puyallup police identified

Pierce County medical examiners have identified the man shot and killed Friday afternoon by Puyallup police after a brief standoff.
Juan Valencia, 36, was fatally shot about 4:30 p.m. behind the Puyallup Recreation Center, 808 Valley Ave. NW. Medical examiners have not yet determined Valencia’s hometown or conducted an autopsy.
Puyallup police spokesman Ryan Portmann issued a statement late Friday night documenting the events that led up to Valencia’s death.
According to Portmann:
Never miss a local story.
Fife police received a report of a driver swerving into oncoming traffic and stopping in the middle of the road in the 4300 block of 70th Avenue East about 3:30 p.m.
A few minutes later, Puyallup police received multiple reports that someone was driving on the sidewalks and flipping U-turns in the middle of the road.
At 3:52 p.m., a Puyallup officer found the car in the center turn lane of Valley Avenue in front of the recreation center, with no one inside and a shotgun in the passenger seat.
The officer went to look around the recreation center for the driver, then heard a shot being fired at 3:59 p.m. Officers from Milton and Fife also responded, as well as Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.
Officers found Valencia using a utility pole behind the recreation center for cover and tried to negotiate with him for nearly half an hour.
Valencia fired his rifle again at least once, which prompted five Puyallup officers and two Milton officers to return fire, killing Valencia.
The Metro Crime Response Unit is investigating the shooting.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments