He barricaded himself in his home and asked police to kill him.Cops had other plans

Police negotiators convinced an armed, suicidal man to surrender Saturday night after a standoff in Puyallup, according to Puyallup Police.
The incident forced the closure of 10th Avenue Southeast between Meridian and 7th Street and nearby residents were ordered to shelter in place.
South Sound 911 operators received a call from the man at about 5:40 p.m. He stated that he’d shot himself in the leg and fired additional rounds inside his duplex. When police responded, the man refused to leave and told the police he wanted them to kill him.
A SWAT team was called in and a peaceful surrender was eventually negotiated.
The man was detained and taken to a hospital for treatment.
10 Ave SE closed between S Meridian ST and 7 ST SE due to police activity in the area. Avoid the area.— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 14, 2018
Officers are dealing with an armed suicidal subject in a duplex on 10 AVE SE. Officers are attempting to talk to the subject who is armed with a firearm. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/x886EfZQrG— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 14, 2018
Residents in the area of the 300-500 blk of 10 AVE SE should shelter in place in your home. DO NOT EXIT your home. The subject is armed and non-cooperative. pic.twitter.com/w1hgh8wSz6— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 14, 2018
Officers continuing to try to safely resolve the situation on 10 AVE SE. Please DO NOT come to the area. Many Officers and SWAT Officers are at the scene & do not need to worry about more people in the area. pic.twitter.com/RA9zJdjMjB— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 14, 2018
SWAT just set off a few distraction device outside the residence. Residents should still shelter in place. DO NOT COME OUTSIDE. Incident continues on 10 AVE SE pic.twitter.com/A7LDdlLf4Z— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 14, 2018
Great News! We have safely resolved the situation on 10 AVE SE. The subject has been safely detained & is being taken to the hospital for treatment. 10 AVE SE will re-open shortly. pic.twitter.com/AtHq98o3PL— Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 14, 2018
