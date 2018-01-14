Crime

He barricaded himself in his home and asked police to kill him.Cops had other plans

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 14, 2018 07:22 AM

Police negotiators convinced an armed, suicidal man to surrender Saturday night after a standoff in Puyallup, according to Puyallup Police.

The incident forced the closure of 10th Avenue Southeast between Meridian and 7th Street and nearby residents were ordered to shelter in place.

South Sound 911 operators received a call from the man at about 5:40 p.m. He stated that he’d shot himself in the leg and fired additional rounds inside his duplex. When police responded, the man refused to leave and told the police he wanted them to kill him.

A SWAT team was called in and a peaceful surrender was eventually negotiated.

The man was detained and taken to a hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

