Man suspected of shooting his brother in East Pierce County turns himself in

UPDATE as of 2:25 p.m.: Sheriff’s spokesman Gary Sanders said the suspect came out of his residence near the store, and turned himself in to investigators.
Sanders said the shooting appeared to be a dispute between brothers, who appeared to both be in their 20s.
He believes both brothers lived at the home, and that the suspect fled the house after the shooting, eventually came back to the home, then turned himself in.
The victim is in surgery, Sanders said.
INITIAL POST: Pierce County sheriff’s detectives were investigating a shooting Tuesday in East Pierce County.
Sheriff’s spokesman Gary Sanders said a man who had been shot showed up about 11:30 a.m. at a store in the 14200 block of state Route 165, south of Buckley.
Someone called 911, and the man was taken to a hospital. Sanders said he couldn’t say whether the man’s injuries were life-threatening, but he noted the man was stable, conscious and had been talking.
The sheriff’s SWAT team is searching the area, including the communities of Burnett, Carbonado and Wilkeson, Sanders said.
“We have a potential suspect, but he has not been accounted for right now,” Sanders said about 2 p.m. “We’re not sure if he’s in the woods in the area, or where exactly he might be.”
Further information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.
