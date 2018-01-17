Man shot dead after hooded assailants burst into Tacoma home. Suspects are at large

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in his Tacoma residence during a home invasion robbery.
Tacoma police said the incident started about 2:30 a.m. when two men kicked in the door of a four-plex in the 600 block of South Steele Street. A 23-year-old woman later called 911 to report her boyfriend had been shot.
First responders performed CPR on the 24-year-old man but were unable to revive him, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The woman and a 5-year-old boy in the residence were not hurt.
Never miss a local story.
The robbers wore hoods, dark clothing and were armed with at least one handgun, Cool said. They took money from the residence and fled. Police were unable to find them.
Police are processing the scene and are investigating the crime, Cool said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments