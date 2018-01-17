Tacoma police investigate following a death at a fourplex in the 600 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma on Wednesday.
Tacoma police investigate following a death at a fourplex in the 600 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma on Wednesday. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Tacoma police investigate following a death at a fourplex in the 600 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma on Wednesday. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Crime

Man shot dead after hooded assailants burst into Tacoma home. Suspects are at large

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

January 17, 2018 12:38 PM

A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in his Tacoma residence during a home invasion robbery.

Tacoma police said the incident started about 2:30 a.m. when two men kicked in the door of a four-plex in the 600 block of South Steele Street. A 23-year-old woman later called 911 to report her boyfriend had been shot.

First responders performed CPR on the 24-year-old man but were unable to revive him, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The woman and a 5-year-old boy in the residence were not hurt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The robbers wore hoods, dark clothing and were armed with at least one handgun, Cool said. They took money from the residence and fled. Police were unable to find them.

Police are processing the scene and are investigating the crime, Cool said.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

    The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead
Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003 1:03

Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003
Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend' 1:29

Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

View More Video