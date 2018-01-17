Crime

1 hurt after Tacoma shooting, police say

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

January 17, 2018 05:41 PM

A 29-year-old woman was wounded during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Tacoma, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of South Union Avenue and Center Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The 29-year-old suffered facial injuries and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cool said.

Information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting is unclear, Cool said, and the victim was not immediately cooperative with police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

