1 hurt after Tacoma shooting, police say

A 29-year-old woman was wounded during a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Tacoma, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of South Union Avenue and Center Street, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
The 29-year-old suffered facial injuries and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cool said.
Information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting is unclear, Cool said, and the victim was not immediately cooperative with police.
Never miss a local story.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments