A fire at Emerald Ridge High School forced the evacuation of a wrestling match and caused sprinklers to douse the school’s common area with water, said fire department and school district officials.
A fire at Emerald Ridge High School forced the evacuation of a wrestling match and caused sprinklers to douse the school’s common area with water, said fire department and school district officials. Staff file Wichita Eagle
A fire at Emerald Ridge High School forced the evacuation of a wrestling match and caused sprinklers to douse the school’s common area with water, said fire department and school district officials. Staff file Wichita Eagle

Crime

Fire forces evacuation at Emerald Ridge High School

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

January 17, 2018 06:34 PM

Two Emerald Ridge High School sophomores are in the custody of Pierce County sheriff’s deputies after lighting a banner on fire in the school’s common area, officials say.

The fire forced the evacuation of a wrestling match and caused sprinklers to douse the school’s common area with water.

A large banner was lit on fire and the smoke triggered the sprinkler system, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman Brian Levings said. A wrestling match was evacuated, Puyallup School District spokesman Brian Fox said.

Water from the sprinkler system was the primary concern, Levings said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

School will go on as scheduled, Fox said.

The extent of the damage from the fire and the water used to extinguish it is unknown.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

    The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. near Valley Avenue and Meridian

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead
Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003 1:03

Tacoma rapist sentenced for attacks that happened in 2003
Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend' 1:29

Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend'

View More Video