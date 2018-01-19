Do you recognize him? Police say he’s robbed 10 cellphone stores at gunpoint

Two armed men have robbed at least 10 cellphone stores in Pierce County in the last month.
One man would go inside the store carrying a handgun and round up the employees, forcing them into a back room.
“He would walk in and tell the clerk ‘My partner is outside with a rifle and if you don’t do what I say, he’ll shoot you,’” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.
It’s unclear whether the second man standing guard outside truly did have a rifle.
The duo held up at least 10 cellphone stores from the end of December through January.
They took cash and cellphones from each robbery. No one was injured.
On Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of eight counts of first-degree robbery. He is expected to appear in court Monday.
The second suspect is not in custody.
He is described as a black man in his 30s, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with a slender build and a beard or goatee. He wore dark clothing during the holdups.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
