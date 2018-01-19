Do you recognize him? Police say he’s robbed 10 cellphone stores at gunpoint

More Videos

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Pause
Ex-corrections officer charged with custodial sexual misconduct with inmate 0:47

Ex-corrections officer charged with custodial sexual misconduct with inmate

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 0:23

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy 1:14

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:45

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw 3:05

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw

  • Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores

    Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December.

Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December. Tacoma Police Department Courtesy
Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December. Tacoma Police Department Courtesy

Crime

Do you recognize him? Police say he’s robbed 10 cellphone stores at gunpoint

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

January 19, 2018 01:41 PM

Two armed men have robbed at least 10 cellphone stores in Pierce County in the last month.

One man would go inside the store carrying a handgun and round up the employees, forcing them into a back room.

“He would walk in and tell the clerk ‘My partner is outside with a rifle and if you don’t do what I say, he’ll shoot you,’” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

It’s unclear whether the second man standing guard outside truly did have a rifle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The duo held up at least 10 cellphone stores from the end of December through January.

They took cash and cellphones from each robbery. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of eight counts of first-degree robbery. He is expected to appear in court Monday.

The second suspect is not in custody.

He is described as a black man in his 30s, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with a slender build and a beard or goatee. He wore dark clothing during the holdups.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

Pause
Ex-corrections officer charged with custodial sexual misconduct with inmate 0:47

Ex-corrections officer charged with custodial sexual misconduct with inmate

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 0:23

Fire damages Tacoma costume shop

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy 1:14

Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:27

Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:45

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw 3:05

Highlights: Jishai Miller, Jaden McDaniels help No. 3 Federal Way hold off Enumclaw

  • Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores

    Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December.

Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores

View More Video