Do you recognize him? Police say he’s robbed 10 cellphone stores at gunpoint

Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December. Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December. Tacoma Police Department Courtesy

