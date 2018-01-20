Sex offender registrations in Pierce County

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.
Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.
All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.
Victor T. Ramirez
Age: 45.
Description: 5 feet 10 and 250 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 5400 block of South Fife Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1990 of first-degree child molestation in Clallam County for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. Convicted in 1993 of third-degree rape in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a woman.
Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Vincent E. Wallace
Age: 54.
Description: 5 feet 7 feet and 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Where registered to live: 3500 block of South Ash Street, Tacoma.
Criminal history: Convicted in 1996 of first-degree child molestation in Pierce County for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl. Convicted of indecent exposure in 2008 and 2016. Has three convictions for failing to register as a sex offender.
Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.
For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
