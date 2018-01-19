Shootout outside Pierce County hookah lounge sends 5 to jail, most with $250,000 bail

A drive-by shooting outside a Lakewood hookah lounge has landed five suspects in their teens and early 20s in jail.
One of them, a 16-year-old boy, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday in Pierce County Superior Court, and was ordered held in lieu of $250,000.
The others were arraigned Tuesday.
Charging papers give this account of what happened:
Never miss a local story.
Someone called police late Jan. 12 or early Jan. 13 to say they feared there would be trouble outside a hookah lounge in the 6000 block of Mount Tacoma Drive Southwest, where a large group of people had gathered.
Police arrived and had the group clear out, but later officers in the area heard about 25 to 30 gunshots about 12:20 a.m.
The officers saw a blue vehicle without headlights leaving the area, and it fled when they tried to pull it over.
Police pursued the vehicle to southbound Interstate 5 and it ultimately turned toward a gate at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, spun out of control and slid down an embankment by Gravely Lake Drive.
Officers arrested the five people inside, and found shell casings and several handguns.
Witnesses said the group outside the lounge had argued and made gang-related hand gestures at each other.
After police broke up the crowd, a white car sped through a nearby parking lot and the people inside exchanged gunfire with those in a blue vehicle, later identified as the one officers chased.
Investigators found a thrift store and another vehicle were hit during the shooting.
The five arrested were charged with drive-by shooting. Some also were charged with obstructing police, unlawful gun possession and trying to elude police.
The 16-year-old is the youngest, and the oldest is 24. Bail was set at $250,000 for all but one, who was held in lieu of $200,000.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments