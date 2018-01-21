A Tacoma police officer was struck by an intoxicated driver on Saturday when nine agencies teamed up for a driving under the influence patrol, according to a series of tweets by Bonney Lake Police.
9 agencies spent Saturday night looking for DUI drivers. Then 1 crashed into them

By Craig Hill

January 21, 2018 07:06 AM

A Tacoma police officer was struck by an intoxicated driver on Saturday night when nine agencies teamed up for a driving under the influence patrol, according to a series of tweets by Bonney Lake Police.

The officer’s cruiser was struck on the driver’s side on the 10100 block of 214th Avenue in Bonney Lake, blocking traffic for more than an hour. “Officer is OK, driver is under arrest,” Bonney Lake Police tweeted.

The patrol was dedicated earlier that evening to Helen Stolp and Dee Anne Cooper. Stolp was killed and Cooper — Stolp’s daughter — was severely injured when they were struck by a DUI driver in 2015 on the East Valley Highway in Sumner. Cooper spoke to officers before the patrol.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497

