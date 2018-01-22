Vigil will mark 19 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared

Nearly two decades ago, a toddler named Teekah disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma and a mother swore to never stop searching for the daughter who was taken from her.
Tomorrow marks the 19th anniversary of the disappearance of Teekah Lewis. An annual candlelit vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 23 at the same place from which Teekah disappeared: 4702 S Center St.
Teekah was 2 1/2-years-old when she disappeared from the now-defunct New Frontier Bowling Lanes while her family bowled nearby. Today it is a Home Depot parking lot.
Police believe Teekah was kidnapped. She remains missing today.
Theresa Lewis, the girl’s mother, holds an annual candlelight vigil to ensure Teekah isn’t forgotten. She hopes the vigil might prompt someone to come forward with information about what happened to her daughter.
“Either way all we want is closure for Teekah,” Lewis said. “Regardless if it’s good or bad news. That’s all we want.”
Lewis said this year is especially difficult because her mother, who has stood by her side throughout these last 19 years, is very ill. Lewis says her mother is like her “rock” and she hopes she can make it to the vigil tomorrow, “even if it’s just for five minutes.”
Anyone with information on the case of Teekah Lewis is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.
