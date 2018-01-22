The robber wore neon green sandals and made victims count before calling 911, police say

The store clerks he robbed at gunpoint remembered his neon green sandals and the order to count to 1,000 before calling police.
Tacoma police suspect the man been involved in at least 10 holdups since December and are still looking for a second man believed to have helped.
On Monday, Pierce County prosecutors charged a 32-year-old with five counts of first-degree robbery for a spree that included robberies of cell phone stores, an ice cream parlor and a vapor store.
The first robbery took place Dec. 20. The last was on Jan. 7, a week before the man was arrested.
Nobody was injured in the robberies.
The man, who sometimes worked with a partner, would order employees into a back room at gunpoint after stealing cash. He’d then tell them to count to 1,000, according to charging papers.
At least once he told victims he didn’t want to hurt them but his children were homeless and he needed the money, records show.
Some of the store employees who were held at gunpoint noticed the robber’s neon green sandals, which were allegedly found in the man’s home after he was arrested.
Also found in the home were two stolen cell phones, police said.
Police are still trying to identify the second suspect.
He is described as a black man in his 30s, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with a slender build and a beard or goatee. He wore dark clothing during the holdups.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
