The robber wore neon green sandals and made victims count before calling 911, police say

Tacoma police seeks help identifying armed robber of cell phone stores Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December. Tacoma police are looking for a man suspected of robbing at least 10 cell phone stores in Pierce County since late December. Tacoma Police Department Courtesy

